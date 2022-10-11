Meghan Markle says she’s been ‘conditioned’ not to show emotion in public

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has said she has been “conditioned” to not show emotion in public.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, which dropped on Tuesday, Meghan Markle explored the trope of the “crazy” or “hysterical” woman with actors Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone.

Wu opened up about her experiences of sexual harassment and became emotional speaking about the moment she came close to taking her own life, three years ago.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor went on to apologise for crying, saying, “I think when you're taught that ladies don't make scenes or, like, if you make a scene, you're crazy”.

In response, Meghan said: “But really, the craziest thing in the world would be to keep all of that inside. So this. You, right now, I mean. I think it's…I think it's beautiful.”

She continued: “So, even my own version of like… I would love to cry this much, but I'm conditioned to still have some – a different kind of composure.

“And now you sort of go, ohhh, just relax and let it out. And I see the same thing in my kids as you're talking about in yours, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I want to do that’ [release her emotions without fear or shame]. I want to feel so deeply. It's like an Adele album. Just like sooo much intense emotion.”

Meghan revealed she wished she could release emotion as easily as her children (Getty Images)

The Duchess also revealed that Prince Harry had “found a referral” for her to call a professional to seek support to get help during difficult times.

Introducing the new episode, Meghan says: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’, ‘nuts’, ‘out of your mind’, ‘completely irrational’.

“If we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it’d be pretty easy to see just how many of you out there have your hands up. By the way, me too.”

Archetypes is available to listen to on Spotify.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

​​If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.