Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry’s unhealthy eating habits

Meghan Markle has shed light on her husband Prince Harry’s eating habits as she launches her new cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The Netflix show was originally due to be released in January but was postponed due to the California wildfires. The series consists of eight 33 minute-long episodes, with special appearances from some of the former actor’s friends including Mindy Kaling and one of her former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer.

During the series, the 43-year-old hints at her life behind the scenes, as she refers to making her children breakfast in the morning and “doing the school run”.

Using organic ingredients, including tomatoes and herbs sourced from her own garden, the Duchess of Sussex shared her love for making things from scratch, including food but also bath salts, candles, and balloon arches.

In episode two, “Welcome to the Party”, Markle cooked with Office US star Kaling. As she prepared ahead of their meeting, she cut up some vegetables.

“I’ll make some bacon too. I find when I’m cooking bacon, my kitchen very immediately becomes full of husband and three dogs,” she said. “It’s not my perfume that’s bringing them all in. My bacon brings all the boys to the yard.”

Later, she revealed Prince Harry’s love for salt. As Kaling asked how she manages to season her food so perfectly, Markle explained that Harry’s influence has prompted her to be more careful.

“Well, I have a family, a husband, who no matter what meal is put in front of him, before he tastes it, puts salt on,” she said. “So I try to under-salt.”

“I love knowing that your husband likes it salty,” Kaling replied.

Markle says Prince Harry enjoys salt, bacon, and fried chicken ( Netflix )

In episode three, “Two Kids from LA”, Markle is joined by chef Roy Choi as they bond over growing up in Los Angeles. As Choi teaches Markle how to cook flavoursome Korean fried chicken, Markle added that Harry “loves fried chicken”.

The show marks Markle’s second program with Netflix after 2022’s Harry & Meghan tell-all royal docuseries, which was watched by over 2.4 million people on its launch day.

The Duchess – who runs her yet-to-be-launched lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which was recently rebranded As Ever – explains that her program is about “connecting with friends” and making new ones in a trailer for the series.

With Love, Meghan is available on Netflix