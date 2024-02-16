Meghan Markle’s former co-star recalls ‘foul’ smell at wedding to Prince Harry

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars has revealed why he was making a face during her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on the show, was on the Wednesday 14 February episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast where he discussed the time when he was caught on camera with what he described as an “awful face,” which he now reveals was a reaction to something he smelled.

“As time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I’m very sensitive when it comes to that so I start to try to do this,” Hoffman said while covering his face. “Because I have a coconut vanilla moisturizer, and I like to try to cut it. How can I help getting away from this goofy face?”

Prior to picking up on the smell, the actor was sitting next to another Suits alum, Sarah Rafferty, as he mentioned liking to tease her. At one point he was “doing something ridiculous” to get a reaction out of Rafferty, before she told him to “cut it out.”

But after not being able to handle the smell anymore, Hoffman recalled going over to his friends. “Because I don’t want them to think it’s me because I’m so particular when it comes to hygiene,” he joked.

“So I’m like, ‘Do you guys smell that?’ And they’re like, ‘No.’ So now I’m like literally by myself and I’m just going, ‘Mother...,’” Hoffman said. “And that’s what they got [on camera].”

“Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people’s hygiene?” Hoffman asked, before answering himself: “Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive.”

Recently the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given their children new names in the latest instalment of their rebrand.

Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor are now known as Archie and Lilibet Sussex, a source told The Times.

According to the paper, the children have been referred to as Sussexes since the coronation, in a similar way to how Prince Harry was known as Captain Wales during his time in the military.

The decision to use an alternative name breaks a tradition established in 1960 that future heirs of Queen Elizabeth II would be named Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan received a backlash as they rebranded their existing website Archewell.com to Sussex.com as a nod to their royal past.

On the homepage, a large photo of the pair smiling and clapping at last year’s Invictus Games appears, overlayed with their royal coat of arms and the title “The office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

At the foot of the page, links to the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions and their Sussex Royal website appear.

The return to Sussex comes after they moved away from the title in 2020 when their “Sussex Royal” tag became a point of contention at Buckingham Palace.

Their departure from the royal family meant that the couple could use their duke and duchess titles but not HRH.

In response to the latest criticism, Meghan Markle praised the “attention to detail” and “creativity and care” of their website’s designers.

She said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”