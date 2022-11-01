Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about a recent social occasion in which she and the Canadian First Lady, Sophie Trudeau, swam together, drank wine and got “giddy, like absolute school girls”.

During the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle shared details of the social date which took place at Meghan’s Montecito mansion over the summer.

“This past summer, a friend of mine was in town with her kids for a few days,” she began. “Now this to me was very exciting. Because I hadn’t seen her for a while and the idea of getting our kids together, this was a real treat.

“We swam, we drank wine, we splashed in the water. Then threw some pool floats in.”

She adds: “This wasn’t our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly coiffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles. This was the other version of us. Both with wild curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs.

“Big cuddles with our little ones and quiet whispers of girl-talk on the terrace, giddy, like absolute school girls. We were just having so much fun.”

Meghan goes on to introduce the First Lady to listeners who, she reveals, she has been friends with for about seven years when they first met during the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA), when Meghan was filming Suits and before she met Prince Harry.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and his wife, Sophie, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 (Getty Images)

The pair also spoke about the challenges of parenthood and of being a partner to two famous men in the episode titled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom.

Meghan says: “Sophie has become a dear friend, and someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures.

“Keeping that sense of self while holding up the mantle of what comes with being a parent and a spouse… that’s a full plate.”

In the same episode, Meghan also revealed that her daughter, Lilibet, had recently taken her first steps.

Meghan and Prince Harry are also parents to three-year-old Archie, with Meghan adding of this busy time of her life: “They are… oh, I’m in the thick of it!”