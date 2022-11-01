Lilibet has just started walking, Meghan Markle reveals

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that her and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has “just started walking”.

Speaking during a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle tells actor, director and producer Pamela Adlon that her youngest child, who is “a year and a a couple of months old” has become mobile, joking she’s “in the thick of it”.

In a discussion about the challenging early years of being a parent, Megan notes of the “morning rush” that she’s sure it “can only get more chaotic as they get older”.

Of her daily routine, she adds: “But, for me, it’s monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up.”

She goes on to say that she then “start[s] doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble, my husband’s helping me get him downstairs...”

“I make breakfast for all three of them,” she continues. “It's very important to me. I love doing it. 'For me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”

After breakfast, the mother-of-two says that she feeds the family dogs, as she reveals that she and Prince Harry recently got a third pup.

Harry and Meghan named their son Archie Harrison (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

“And then it's like feed all three of the dogs - because we just got another dog - and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind,” she said.

When asked if Prince Harry is involved in the taxing morning routine, Meghan replies: “Oh, my husband? He’s great.”

The episode, entitled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom also interviews First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, and Saturday Night Live comedian and writer Sam Jay.

Introducing Trudeau, Meghan said: “Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures, keeping that sense of self while holding up the mantle of what comes with being a parent and a spouse, that's a full plate”.

The pair, who became friends before Meghan got together with Prince Harry, met while she was filming the hit TV series Suits.

In the podcast episode, Meghan recalls a recent visit from the First Lady to her mansion in Montecito, California, where the pair drank and became “giddy like schoolgirls”.