Lilibet has just started walking, Meghan Markle reveals
The Duchess expands on her morning routine with two young children in the latest episode of ‘Archetypes’
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that her and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has “just started walking”.
Speaking during a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle tells actor, director and producer Pamela Adlon that her youngest child, who is “a year and a a couple of months old” has become mobile, joking she’s “in the thick of it”.
In a discussion about the challenging early years of being a parent, Megan notes of the “morning rush” that she’s sure it “can only get more chaotic as they get older”.
Of her daily routine, she adds: “But, for me, it’s monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up.”
She goes on to say that she then “start[s] doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble, my husband’s helping me get him downstairs...”
“I make breakfast for all three of them,” she continues. “It's very important to me. I love doing it. 'For me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”
After breakfast, the mother-of-two says that she feeds the family dogs, as she reveals that she and Prince Harry recently got a third pup.
“And then it's like feed all three of the dogs - because we just got another dog - and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind,” she said.
When asked if Prince Harry is involved in the taxing morning routine, Meghan replies: “Oh, my husband? He’s great.”
The episode, entitled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom also interviews First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, and Saturday Night Live comedian and writer Sam Jay.
Introducing Trudeau, Meghan said: “Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures, keeping that sense of self while holding up the mantle of what comes with being a parent and a spouse, that's a full plate”.
The pair, who became friends before Meghan got together with Prince Harry, met while she was filming the hit TV series Suits.
In the podcast episode, Meghan recalls a recent visit from the First Lady to her mansion in Montecito, California, where the pair drank and became “giddy like schoolgirls”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies