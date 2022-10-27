The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about being perceived as “particular” or “difficult” in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

Speaking to guest Issa Rae about the “angry black woman” stereotype, Meghan admitted that she’s “particular” when walking into a room, but that’s only because she wants “shared success” for everybody.

“I think a high tide raises all ships. We’re all going to succeed, so let’s make sure it’s really great cause it’s a shared success for everybody,” she explained.

