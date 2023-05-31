Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Thee Stallion’s sweet PDA moment at a wedding has sparked rumours of a romance with football (or soccer, for US audiences) star Romelu Lukaku.

Over the weekend, the pair attended the wedding of Lukaku’s teammate, Lautaro Martinez, to model Agustina Gandolfo. During star-studded nuptials in Lake Como, Megan and Lukaku were spotted holding hands, hugging and posing for photos together.

Video from the dinner reception shared by TMZ showed the pair side-by-side applauding the newlyweds.

For the occasion, the rapper opted for a yellow dress with a cut-out design in the middle of it, a silver necklace and heels. Her apparent date, who is a striker for Serie A club Inter Milan, wore a dark grey suit and black shirt.

Fans sounding off on social media praised the pair and shared their candid thoughts about the dating rumours.

“They look so good together,” one tweeted, while another added: “My good sis got TASTE.”

A third wrote. “He better treat her right.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Megan and Lukaku for comment.

Megan’s outing with the Lukaku comes months after fans first speculated that she and her boyfriend, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, had broken up. In February, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two musicians didn’t follow each other on Instagram anymore.

The seemingly former couple first went public with their relationship in February 2021. During an Instagram Live, Megan praised Fontaine and said: “That’s my boo. And I really like him!”

Last year, Megan also shut down rumours about her and Fontaine’s relationship status. After she was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger, she shut down any speculation that she and Fontaine, who she met in 2020, were getting married.

“Lol, as nice as last night was, we are not engaged,” she tweeted at the time.

The engagement rumours also came as the seemingly former couple celebrated their anniversary. In October, Megan tweeted a series of photos of him and Fontaine, with a caption that read: “Year 2.”

Fontaine shared a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate his and his then-partner’s milestone in a since-deleted post.

“TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO,” he wrote in the caption, shared via CNN.

Prior to his rumoured romance with Megan, Lukaku split from his girlfriend of five years, Belgian model Sarah Mens, in 2021.