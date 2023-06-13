Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor have spoken candidly about their facial hair and how often they opt to shave it.

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the TV host and singer spoke about Trainor’s recent TikTok, where she showed her brother how she shaves her face. She joked that in this footage she was “shaving [her] beard”, which she also referred to as her “peach”, before appearing on Australian Idol as a host.

After Trainor noted that her face is “fuzzy wuzzy”, Clarkson chimed in to share her thoughts about her own facial hair.

“So peach fuzz, right, the older you get… I am a peach right now,” she said, while rubbing her face. “And I’m blonde.”

The “Stronger” singer went on to joke: “So then when I go in the sun, it looks like I’m a Twilight vampire because I glisten. My beard will glisten.”

Trainor then revealed that when filming some of her music videos, which featured a close up of her face, she’s been concerned about her hair.

“I saw it in the ‘Lips Are Moving’ music video,” she said, referring to one of her songs. “They’re like, ‘We’re gonna do a close-up on your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a moustache. Why did no one tell me?’”

She continued: “And so on big important days… when I know we’re doing a music video, I will shave the night before, the day of.”

Trainor noted that before her Australian Idol appearance, she said that she had cut her face while shaving with a new razor. After this happened, she said that her brother then joked: “Oh boy, this isn’t good you’re on TV tonight.”

Clarkson also confessed that she doesn’t shave her face on her own.

“I don’t because I’m lazy, but my [makeup artist] girl does,” she said. “And I always make the joke, ‘Are you going to shave my beard? Is that what we’re doing right now?’ Because there’s so much peach fuzz.”

Trainor agreed, before noting that she has to get all of her peach fuzz off when shaving, or else it creates a line on her face.

“My makeup artist is like, ‘What have you done?’ And I’m like, ‘Did I miss a spot?’ and she’s like, ‘Mhm,’” the “Mother” singer continued.

After Clarkson said that she could relate, since her peach fuzz “always catches the sun”, Trainor added: “That’s real. We’re hairy.”

When Clarkson joked their facial hair was “super attractive”, Trainor responded: “At least it’s blonde. We’re lucky.”

Meanwhile, these two singers are the only celebrities who’ve spoken out about their facial hair. Earlier this month, praised Eva Mendes for her “relatable” and “honest” Instagram post, in which she revealed that she frequently shaves her face.

“Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years,” she wrote in the caption, referring to an earlier video that she posted of her face being shaved. “Ok I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!” Gracias for making my skin glow @marianalvergara.”

As noted by Heathline, “dermaplaning is a procedure in which a single razor blade is used to remove the top layer of skin”. One of the benefits for dermaplaning is that it removes peach fuzz from one’s face.

In the comments of her post, Mendes also made a confession about how often she shaves her face and how fast her hair grows.

“I’m a beast so I probably need [to] every other day!” the Hitch star wrote. “Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone !”