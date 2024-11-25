Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Meghan Trainor has revealed she’s undergoing plastic surgery in an effort to boost her confidence following childbirth.

The “All About That Bass” singer, 30, opened up about her cosmetic surgery plans in the November 20 episode of her podcast, Workin’ on Upgrades. Speaking with her brother Ryan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara, Trainor explained that she was influenced to get a breast augmentation after noticing how much her body has changed since welcoming two sons.

“I’m getting a boob job because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty,” she said. “They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small. I’ve lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as boobs.”

The “Made You Look” singer — who shares sons Riley, three, and Barry, one, with Sabara — went on to explain how the surgery will also make her feel more confident on stage.

“And what’s really difficult is trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up,” Trainor said. “I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit.”

open image in gallery Meghan Trainor reveals she’s undergoing plastic surgery to boost her confidence after breastfeeding two children ( Getty Images for Spotify )

As her brother chimed in, “Those can’t be comfortable,” Trainor agreed: “No, and they squeeze my sides.”

The pop star admitted that she has been saying “I can’t wait till I can get a boob job” for quite some time, while Ryan added that she’s wanted the cosmetic procedure since she was 16 years old.

“I have wanted this my whole life,” Trainor added, before clarifying that her breasts will be “tiny.”

“I’m just getting a lift,” she said. “Maybe a little implant just so they’re like, ‘We are boobs,’ because right now, they are not. But I love them, love my body, and I’ve been wanting this for years.”

Trainor and Spy Kids star Sabara – who were married in 2018 – welcomed their first child, Riley, via C-section in February 2021. She announced the arrival of their second child, Barry, in July 2023.

open image in gallery Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are parents to two sons: Riley, three, and Barry, one ( Getty Images )

This isn’t the first time the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer has opened up about her body image. After becoming a first-time mother, Trainor spoke candidly about learning to love her post-pregnancy body.

“I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be,” she told People back in 2021. “There’s things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that.”

Speaking to Yahoo! Life in November 2022, Trainor reflected on how challenging it was to rebuild her confidence after giving birth to her son Riley.

“My therapist was like, ‘You need to stand in the mirror naked for five minutes a day and stare at your body,’ which is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Trainor recalled. “By the third day, though, I started to like what I see and start believing it.”

She went on detail what she learned from the experience, adding: “You start really looking at yourself and being like, it’s crazy that I could make a human being, like I made eyelashes.”