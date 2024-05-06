Social media falls for viral AI photo of Katy Perry at the 2024 Met Gala

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katy Perry has not arrived at the 2024 Met Gala, however, it hasn’t stopped fans from circulating an AI-generated photo appearing to show her posing on the museum steps.

The Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 6 May 2024, with stars, designers and other notable individuals posing on the “green” carpet. However, with the red carpet still underway, Perry has yet to make an appearance.

Despite her absence from the gala, many fans have revealed that they’ve “fallen” for an AI-generated image of the singer.

In the photo, which has circulated widely on X, formerly known as Twitter, the “Fireworks” singer is seen wearing a pale gown embroidered with flowers and adorned with a moss trim. Perry’s hair is worn centre-parted and waved down to her waist, while her makeup includes a subtle red lip.

However, the photo, which has been viewed more than seven million times on X, did not actually depict a real image of the American Idol judge. In addition to Perry not yet making an appearance at the Met Gala carpet, the carpet behind the AI-generated image is actually from the 2018 Met Gala.

“Katy Perry. That’s it. #MetGala,” the caption on the viral image reads.

In the comments under the post, numerous people admitted that they’d fallen for the doctored image of the singer.

“Not me falling for this AI edit at first,” one person wrote, while another said: “Wait. It’s AI-generated?! I got fooled.”

Others admitted that the look was one of their favourites before they realised it was AI.

“This is AI, but would have definitely been one of the best looks if it were real,” one person said, while someone else wrote: “Update: This is AI. And that’s why the technology needs to be regulated. If this was real she would have cleared everyone.”

Although the image isn’t real, it still gained the approval of Perry herself, who “liked” the image from her verified account on X.

You can find all of the best dressed from the 2024 Met Gala here, and follow along with all of the latest updates here.