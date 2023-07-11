Michael Cera twinned with Ryan Gosling at Barbie premiere for sweet reason

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Cera gave fans déjà vu when he arrived at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles dressed nearly identical to his co-star Ryan Gosling.

The 35-year-old actor who plays Allan in the upcoming film, channelled his character for the night by dressing like a carbon copy of Ken. In 1964, Mattel came out with their “Allan” doll marketed as “Ken’s buddy,” meaning everything Ken wore, Allan could too. “All of Ken’s clothes fit him,” the bottom of the toy box read.

Cera imagined the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall to be an extension of “Barbie world” and wowed in a get-up similar to Gosling’s when he stepped onto the pink carpet in a deep pink linen suit with a pale pink collared shirt underneath.

Meanwhile, Gosling wore an unbuttoned matching pale pink suit jacket and pants over a light shirt unbuttoned halfway and adorned with a thematic “E” necklace for his partner Eva Mendes.

“Michael Cera is wearing the same outfit as Ryan Gosling...because Allan can wear Ken’s clothes. LOL,” one fan tweeted.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 9 July screening, Gosling raved about the movie’s production team, as well as leading lady Margot Robbie.

“I think it’s all been incredible - everything, the whole way,” he remarked. “Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us... She created this, she’s made it come true in every way and it’s brilliant.”

In an interview with People, the male lead exposed Robbie’s dedication to enforcing authenticity on set by making the cast adhere to a pink dress code one day each week.

He said: “Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined.”

Robbie wasn’t messing around, either. According to Gosling, the 33-year-old actress would collect the fines and donate the money to charity.

As for Robbie’s outfit, the star of the film once again wore a red carpet ensemble inspired by the Mattel doll when she arrived on the red carpet in a black sparkling dress that accurately resembled the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit.