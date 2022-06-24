Michelle Obama has expressed her heartbreak over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

On Friday, just moments after the Supreme Court’s ruling eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in the US, the former first lady shared a statement condemning the decision.

“I am heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their bodies,” Ms Obama wrote. “I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land - a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions.

“A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born.

“That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again.”

More follows...