Michelle Yeoh shares romantic wedding photos following her 19-year engagement

Michelle Yeoh has shared new photos from her wedding to Jean Todt following their 19-year engagement.

The actress, 60, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the romantic snaps, days after Felipe Massa first confirmed the marriage news by sharing photos from the wedding on social media.

Yeoh went on to celebrate the occasion herself in the caption of her post, writing: “19 years and YES!! We are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’... who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come.”

In her first photo from the wedding, the Crazy Rich Asians star could be seen exchanging rings with her husband, while the second picture showed them standing at a table together, surrounded by their witnesses. The images also showed Yeoh in one of her wedding looks, a white silk button-up shirt with a tiered lace skirt, while Todt wore a navy jacket and light blue tie.

A third image then showed the couple hugging in a white bed, decorated with purple flower petals and towels in the shape of a heart. The post concluded with one last snap: a James Bond-themed movie poster, in which Todt and Yeoh’s faces were edited onto a couple riding a motorcycle.

Along with the “007” logo and the words “Love Never Dies,” the poster described the film as a “Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh production”. The apparent movie release date is listed as “Thursday July 27 2023,” referring to the couple’s wedding date.

Many famous faces have taken to the comments of Yeoh’s post to celebrate her latest milestone.

“Congratulations Michelle & Jean love you both,” Naomi Campbell wrote, while Ariana DeBose commented:“Congratulations!!!!! Here’s to love.”

Competitive figure skater Michelle Kwan added: “Congratulations.”

One fan also made a reference to an infamous line in Yeoh’s movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, commenting: “Congratulations you deserve it…Hope you can both endlessly do the laundry and pay the taxes together!!”

On 26 July, Massa first revealed that the actor had tied the knot in Geneva, Switzerland, by posting a series of photographs from the nuptials on Instagram. The first picture showed a card from the wedding that told Yeoh and Todt’s love story, alongside a throwback picture of the pair.

“We met in Shanghai on 4 June 2004. On 26 July 2004, JT (Jean Todt) proposed to marry MY (Michelle Yeoh) and she said yes!” the card read. “Today after 6,992 days, on 27 July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Massa shared a selfie with the happy couple, while holding Yeoh’s gold Oscar statuette, which she was awarded earlier this year for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The post also showed a photo of Yeoh in another wedding looks: a champagne-coloured corset with embellishments on the front, worn over a lace long-sleeved top and skirt. In the caption, Mass simply wrote: “Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh, love you so much.”

Yeoh and Todt own an 18th century mansion in Geneva, which is their main residence. They also have properties in Paris, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Nearly a decade before his wedding, Todt opened up about starting his relationship with Yeoh. During a 2014 interview with theDaily Mail, the former International Automobile Federation (FIA) president revealed that racing driver Michael Schumacher taught him how to send text messages so he could “woo” Yeoh.

“I don’t use a computer. I don’t know how to. My maximum is SMS. I wanted to communicate with my wife, in fact,” he said, at the time. “So I spoke to Michael Schumacher. We were together. He said, send an SMS. I said I don’t know how to send one. So he was the one who taught me.”