Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry has posted photos from friend Anya Taylor-Joy’s intimate Venice wedding celebrations on Instagram.

The couple attended the Queen’s Gambit actor’s wedding to musician Malcolm McRae over the weekend and participated in the wedding party’s festivities. Taylor-Joy and Teller reportedly met on the set of their upcoming Apple TV+ movie, The Gorge, and from then became fast friends.

The newlyweds reportedly wed at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta, with Taylor-Joy spotted donning Taylor-Joy a custom beige Dior gown featuring floral embellishments and a bird instead of a typical white gown, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Sperry shared two separate Instagram carousels, giving fans an insight into the glamourous festivities on the itinerary, which included a masquerade ball fitting of the Venetian location.

In one post, Sperry and Teller are seen sitting on a boat dressed to the nines for the masquerade ball. For their looks, Sperry opted for a gold mask and black lace Rasario dress, while Teller rocked a Phantom of the Opera-inspired look, pairing his mask with a dramatic black cape over his suit and a white button-down. The carousel - which also included photos taken with Ozark’s Julia Garner - was captioned: “Masquerade ball.”

For the second post, Sperry included snaps of her posing with Garner by the water, the latter donned a plunging black gown adorned with golden tassels, while Sperry wore a mint-coloured, feathered frock from Monique Lhuillier. Sperry and Garner were joined by heiress Ivy Getty in another snap, in which Getty wore a lush rainbow ombré gown with floral embroidery. In another photo, Sperry posed with her husband in front of a beautiful waterway that she did with Garner, showing off the beauty of the iconic city. “Wedding festivities part one,” Sperry captioned the post.

Along with Teller, Sperry and Garner, there were many more famous faces in attendance including Cara Delevingne, Nicolas Hoult, and Evan Ross. Taylor-Joy and McRae reportedly held a brunch reception at the St Regis after their nuptials, with a source telling People that the bride was “a vision”.

The happy couple first met in March 2021 at the Queen’s Gambit premiere and a year later, McRae shared on Instagram that he had been inspired to write a song about the actor days after meeting her. “I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her,” he below a clip of the music video for the song he called, “Really Want to See You Again.”

“I know that I’m high now, but I’ve gotta get this out,” McRae sang in the clip. “I think we’re alike in ways that I can’t quite explain right, but I might, could with some time. If ever we were in the same place. I want what’s right, but I want without warning now, and I think we’re wanting something the same.”

In an interview with Elle the following month, Taylor-Joy casually mentioned that she had a “partner.” She told the outlet: “My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot.”

After making a few public appearances together throughout awards ceremony season, the actor got candid about her relationship with British Vogue in an April 2022 interview, telling the outlet: “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading.”

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same,” she added. “We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well.”