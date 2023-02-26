Chris Hemsworth’s wife responds to rumours about Miley Cyrus’ song Flowers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky had a few words to say about the rumours that Miley Cyrus’ song “Flowers” is about her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth.

Pataky addressed the hit tune during a recent interview with Spanish publication Europa Press while attending an event in Spain for footwear brand Gioseppo, which she is an ambassador for. Her remarks come one month after fans first speculated that “Flowers” had multiple references to Cyrus’ ex.

During her conversation with the outlet, which was translated from Spanish to English byHola!, Pataky addressed Liam and Cyrus’ 2019 breakup and showed support for her brother-in-law.

“It’s a very old topic for us,” she said. “If someone should talk, it should be Liam, but I think she [Cyrus] can do what she wants.”

When asked if she’s kept in contact with Cyrus, Hola! reported that Pataky’s responded: “Not anymore because we live in different countries and it’s difficult.”

Prior to the breakup, Pataky, who’s been married to Chris since 2010, appeared to have a close relationship with Cyrus. In fact, back in 2016, the two women got matching tattoos which featured a small design of a wave.

Pataky mentioned their matching tattoos during an interview with Vogue Australia in 2020, saying she doesn’t “regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments.”

Outside of Pataky, Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus has also publicly discussed the rumours about “Flowers” and its connection to Liam. During a January episode of her and Adam Wells’ podcast Your Favorite Thing, she was asked if the speculation was true and said: “I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. I’m letting it play out...It’s a first hand experience situation, only Miley knows the truth.

When “Flowers” first came out, fans which quick to share their theories about how the song relates to Liam. For example, Cyrus released the tune on 13 January, which is her ex-husband’s birthday.

Fans also believed that the self-love theme in the chorus was a reference to Bruno Mars’ song, “When I Was Your Man”, which Liam allegedly dedicated to Cyrus while they were together. In her song, Cyrus sang: “I can buy myself flowers…And I can hold my own hand,” while the lyrics to Mars’ tune are: “I should have bought you flowers/ And held your hand.”

Another viral theory is that the song references the alleged infidelity in Cyrus and Liam’s marriage. Some fans claimed that the music video was filmed in the house where The Hunger Games star cheated on Cyrus with 14 different women.

While Cyrus and Liam have not addressed these cheating allegations, the singer did reveal in 2019 that cheating was not the reason why their marriage ended.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she tweeted at the time.

The former couple first got engaged in 2012, before calling it off 2013 and getting reengaged in 2016. They officially tied the knot in December 2018 and announced their split seven months later. Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 and their separation was finalised in February 2020.