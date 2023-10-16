Noah Cyrus fuels family feud rumours with cryptic comment to Miley

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Noah Cyrus has seemingly fuelled rumours she’s feuding with sister Miley Cyrus after she left a comment under a resurfaced video of Miley talking about her on a podcast.

Fans have speculated there’s a feud among the Cyrus family following Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus’ separation. Now, a new comment from their youngest child, Noah, has led social media users to believe the rumours are true.

In September 2020, Miley appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to promote her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. While speaking to host Joe Rogan, the Hannah Montana star was asked about Noah’s experience of growing up in her older sister’s spotlight.

“You can go one way or the other, right? You can either become my little sister who kind of wants it,” Miley told Rogan, suggesting that her now-23-year-old sister has similar aspirations for fame.

As the Disney Channel alum plugged her younger sister’s EP, The End of Everything, she described the record as “the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to”.

“She’s emo, she’s like an emo kid,” Miley continued, before launching into the lyrics from one of Noah’s songs, titled “Young & Sad”.

“My sister’s like sunshine, it’ll follow her wherever she goes. But I’m more like a raincloud,” she recited the lyrics. “She’s really got this idea of me,” Miley said, before Rogan suggested: “Maybe [Noah] needs to go to the doctor.”

“She is, we’re all at the doctor a lot. We have, like, a salary doctor,” she replied, laughing. “She’s dealing with it but she’s only 20, so I worry about her.”

While the podcast interview took place more than three years ago, it seemed that a resurfaced clip had recently popped up on Noah’s social media feed. In a screenshot captured by @MileyCyrusBz, Noah commented: “The disrespect in this video…”

The resurfaced clip went viral on X - formerly known as Twitter - as many fans debated whether Miley was acting disrespectful towards Noah on Rogan’s podcast. However, others defended the “Flowers” singer’s comments by claiming that she was simply looking out for her little sister.

“I’m confused,” one person wrote. “Does [Noah] mean Joe was disrespectful or Miley or both? I feel like Miley was just being light/funny but also defending her.”

One user replied: “I think she’s saying Miley’s disrespectful for speaking about her.”

“I can see how it can hurt Noah’s feelings,” a third person chimed in. “Miley is talking about Noah being depressed and going to the doctor, being emo, being sad all the time. She shouldn’t have said all that.”

“Miley is praising [Noah’s] music and feeling guilty for the pressure that being a famous big sister has on her and this is Noah’s reaction after three years? Yikes,” another user said.

“Maybe there’s more to the story that we don’t know,” wrote someone else. “It’s important not to jump to conclusions.”

There’s been much speculation of a Cyrus siblings divide after their parents, Tish and Billy Ray, finalised their divorce in April 2022 after 30 years of marriage. Tish, 56, has since moved on to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, who she married last August. Meanwhile, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 62, sparked a relationship with singer Firerose, 34.

Miley served as bridesmaid at her mother Tish’s wedding, while her older siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus were also in attendance. However, many fans noticed that her younger siblings Braison, 29, and Noah were not present for their mother’s nuptials.

The same day as their mother’s wedding, Noah shared photos to her Instagram Story of her and Braison together - clearly not at Tish’s intimate, poolside wedding ceremony in Malibu. Instead, the brother and sister posed for photos in a restaurant as Noah wrote in her Story that Braison “flew out” to see her in Los Angeles. In another Story post, the “July” singer also notably wore a T-shirt with her father Billy Ray’s face on it.

No members of the Cyrus family have addressed rumours of a feud. However, fans have turned to Miley’s Instagram following list to see where she stands with her father, who she co-starred with on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

The famous father-daughter duo do not currently follow each other on Instagram. She also released her single, “Used to Be Young”, on 25 August - which also happens to be Billy Ray’s birthday.

On 10 October, the country music star tied the knot with Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges. He met the 34-year-old singer sometime on the set of Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Miley Cyrus for comment.