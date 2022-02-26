Milla Jovovich says she is ‘torn in two’ by conflict in Ukraine

Ukrainian-American model Milla Jovovich has shared a heartfelt post about the escalating conflict in Ukraine.

Jovovich, 46, said she feels “dumbstruck” and “torn in two” by the destruction and displacement of families as Russian forces close in on the country’s capital, Kyiv.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, the model and actor called on her followers to donate to various charities providing aid for people in Ukraine.

Her plea comes as violence continues in Ukraine following attacks ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin, with people forced to take refuge in bomb shelters and many crossing the country’s borders in an effort to find safety.

Jovovich was born in Ukraine to a Russian mother and a Siberian father. Shortly after her birth, Jovovich’s family moved to Moscow, Russia, where she spent most of her early childhood.

She has spoken about her Russian heritage during several interviews, previously telling Purple magazine that she “definitely” still feels Russian, and that her roots are very important to her.

In a note shared with her 3.9 million Instagram followers, Jovovich wrote: “I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine.

“My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine.

“I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.”

The model, who has starred in campaigns for Dior, Prada, Jimmy Choo and Balmain, also recalled stories of “trauma and terror” experienced by her family during times of war in the former Yugoslavia.

“War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears,” she said.

Jovovich joins a long list of celebrities who have voiced their support and solidarity for the Ukrainian people in recent days.

On Thursday, Late Late Show host James Corden dedicated his opening monologue to Ukraine, telling viewers that he could not stop thinking of the country’s people.

“I don’t really want to make jokes about any other trivial news story that we found today, because I can’t shake the feeling of how utterly terrifying all of this is, and how scared the people of Ukraine must be feeling today,” he said.

“I can’t fathom that this is happening in 2022. The ramifications of this are monumental, and we should be under no illusion of how serious and sad the situation in Ukraine is. Our thoughts are with every single person in Ukraine tonight.”

You can find ways to help Ukrainians in need here.