Millie Bobby Brown has posted two consecutive selfies, one with a facial beauty filter; one without, as she’s praised by fans for “keeping it real”.

The Stranger Things star updated her Instagram Story on Wednesday (7 December) with the two selfies. In the first, she pouts her lips while using a beauty filter that extends her eyelashes and airbrushes her skin. In the following selfie, she uses no filter, bearing her natural complexion.

She wrote the caption “filter” for the first selfie and “no filter” for the second.

The 18-year-old has been praised by fans in the past for “keeping it real” on social media, as she frequently posts unedited and candid pictures.

When Brown shaved her head to play Eleven in Stranger Things, she told People: “I hope to inspire people…it’s really cool to have short hair.”

The actor launched her own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in 2019. She has described it as a “clean beauty” brand.

Brown previously opened up about the vitriol she has received since reaching fame. She explained: “It’s really hard to be hated when you don’t know who you are yet,” she said in an Allure interview.

“So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ’Cause I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try being this today.’”

The ‘Enola Holmes’ star has been praised by fans for ‘keeping it real’ (Getty Images)

She continued: “Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’”

“Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped. It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did.”