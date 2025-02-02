Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano have announced the birth of their first child weeks after they lost their home to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Mariano, 41, shared the good news in an Instagram post on Friday (January 30), writing: “Houseless, never homeless.”

Alongside a picture of Ventimiglia holding the paw of their dog in his hand, next to Mariano holding their newborn daughter, Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia, the model said: “Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into.

“I was 38 weeks pregnant & I had done an evacuation only a few weeks prior during the Franklin Fire as well. I take it as a gift that I was able to essentially do a practice run for what was inevitably to come,” she recounted.

“I’m also forever grateful that we were able to evacuate from the Palisades Fire in the daytime, when we could feel more prepared & not caught completely off guard in the middle of the night, for example.”

Expressing her gratitude for “the heroes who help battle fires,” Mariano continued: “My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters.

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano welcomed their first child together on January 23 ( Getty Images )

“This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!”

Concluding with a “gentle reminder,” Mariano added: “Please allow us this time & space to nest with our newborn in such a delicate phase. We already have everything we need in abundance & will be back around with updates in our own time.”

In early January, Ventimiglia, who tied the knot with Mariano in a secret ceremony in 2023, reflected on the devastating loss of their home as he surveyed the damage for the first time.

“You start thinking about all the memories in the different parts of the house and whatnot,” he told CBS Evening News on his visit to the remaining rubble of their home.

“Then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything around, and your heart just breaks,” he added, choking up. “Man, it hits you so quick.”

Describing the incident as “life imitating art,” revealing it “wasn’t lost” on him that his This is Us character Jack Pearson saved his family from a house fire,” Ventimiglia shared that he and Mariano had watched their house burn down on security cameras he had installed.

“I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘Oh, this is real, and this is happening,’” he said. “And then at a certain point, we just turned it off. What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss.”

Ventimiglia is just one of the thousands of Los Angeles residents who lost their homes in the devastating Southern California wildfires.

The three largest wildfires — the Palisades, the Eaton, and the Hughes fires — have officially been 100 percent contained, Cal Fire has confirmed.