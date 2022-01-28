A mother and daughter TikTok duo have addressed the frequent comments they receive about their likeness with a new video showing them side-by-side.

Danielle Sylvester, who goes by the username @slyvester_danielle_ on TikTok, frequently posts the funny interactions she has with her 18-year-old daughter, Thyri Frazier, on the app.

In a recent video, however, the pair acknowledged the resemblance they share, with Frazier, dressed in a black top with her hair pulled back, joined by her mother, who was dressed in a similar outfit.

The mother and daughter then lip-synched a viral made-up conversation between Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, in which the reality star was imagined telling the toddler: “Stormi you look like mommy baby”.

After acting out her portion of the viral trend, Frazier responded: “I hate it,” to which her mother replied: “Storm Storm! Literally that’s not nice baby.”

“When everyone says you look like twins,” Sylvester captioned the clip, which has since been viewed more than 5.4m times. In the caption, she added that she and her daughter “literally get this every day”.

While the TikToker acknowledged that she and her daughter often get comments about their resemblance, the side-by-side video made the comparison even more apparent according to viewers, who k795couldn’t believe how similar the pair look.

“Literally copy and paste,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “No cause the mom genes are literally so strong.”

Someone else joked that the only possible explanation for the likeness was that Sylvester had a baby “with herself”.

“So she had a baby with herself. That’s the only explanation for this,” they joked.

One viewer even revealed that they’d originally thought Frazier and Sylvester were joking and were actually twins, before they realised after doing a “double-take”.