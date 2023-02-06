Electric vehicle giant Polestar opens showroom made entirely from snow

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Electric vehicle giant Polestar has made a showroom entirely from snow.

The “Snow Space” has opened in the Arctic Circle city of Rovaniem in Finland.

It is the second Polestar Space in Finland and one of approximately 130 Polestar Spaces in total.

In below freezing temperatures, the Snow Space took approximately 20 days to build and follows Polestar’s global approach to retail and architectural design.

There is a digital-first retail model used in the Space by Polestar meaning customers explore, configure and order their cars online. Polestar Spaces also offer customers the possibility to experience and test drive the electric Polestar in person.

(Polestar )

The use of circular materials use in the Spaces is a key component in Polestar´s sustainability strategy.

In total 3,000 cubic meters of snow from the nearby Ounasvaara ski resort, transported by electric trucks, was used to for the construction. Polestar will return the snow to the slopes when the “Snow Space” is closed in the end of February.

(Polestar )

Inside the snow walls, which are two metres thick, the fully electric fastback Polestar 2 will be on display.

This pop-up store is now open and will be open until February 26.