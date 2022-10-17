Polestar opens UK flagship Space at Battersea Power Station
The Grade II listed building has opened its doors to the public for the first time in history
Swedish electric car brand, Polestar, has opened its UK flagship Space at the iconic Battersea Power Station.
The Grade II listed building opens its doors to the public for the first time in history on Friday (October 14) as London landmark’s new retail and leisure offering.
Featuring the same minimalist design that all Polestar Spaces are now known for, Polestar Battersea Power Station will be situated on the ground floor near to the building’s southern entrance, which opens onto Malaysia Square and Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street for London. The Space will be one of over 100 shops, bars, restaurants and leisure venues that call Battersea Power Station home.
Visitors to the new Polestar Space will be able to interact with non-commissioned Polestar Specialists to gain information about the brand and how to order their own car if required. People can also take a test drive of Polestar 2 with a one-hour drive route from the site’s car park.
As its flagship, Polestar Battersea Power Station has enough room to display up to five vehicles and joins Manchester Trafford Centre and Solihull Touchwood Centre as the third full Space opening in the UK. The temporary Polestar Space in Westfield White City will move to Battersea Power Station.
To celebrate the opening, the Polestar Precept, which hints at the exterior design of Polestar 5, will be on display from 14-25 October at the new Battersea Power Station Space. The Precept showcases the future direction for the Polestar brand in terms of design, sustainability and technology and also hints at the exterior design of Polestar 5. Partly engineered in Coventry, Polestar 5 will receive a UK-developed innovative bonded aluminium chassis for superlative performance and sustainable qualities.
Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK, said: “The opening of Polestar Battersea Power Station is a great moment for our Brand in the UK. It will allow potential customers to discover Polestar in a relaxing and informed environment, enabling them to define their own shopping experience and reinforces our determination to change the face of automotive retail. Battersea Power Station is such an iconic location in the UK and we can’t wait to invite visitors into our flagship Space from 14 October, whether for a test drive, to learn more about Polestar or to take part in one of the many events we’ll have taking place.”
Sam Cotton, Head of Leasing at Battersea Power Station, said: “We are really pleased that Polestar have chosen Battersea Power Station for their flagship store, which will add an exciting new dynamic to our retail and leisure offering.”
