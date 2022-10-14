London’s Battersea Power Station opens to public after 10-year restoration project

Battersea Power Station reopened to the public on Friday (14 October), after a 10-year project to restore the derelict site to its former glory.

London’s beloved Art Deco building has been transformed into a shopping and leisure complex, with many of its original features remaining intact.

The four famous white chimneys towering over the River Thames have been dismantled and rebuilt, while the restored Turbine Hall dates back to the 1950s.

Simon Murphy, boss of the Battersea Power Station Development Company, described the redevelopment as “one of the most challenging engineering and architectural feats in London’s history”.

