Naomi Biden reveals her wedding will take place on White House’s South Lawn

Naomi Biden has announced that her wedding with fiancé Peter Neal’s will take place on the South Lawn of the White House.

Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, shared the update about her White House wedding plans in a tweet on Thursday. She revealed that both the Secret Service and her pets were supportive of the choice.

“So not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago… but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of the Secret Service and with the dogs’ endorsement… we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn!” Biden tweeted along with a photo of the expansive White House lawn, in which the Washington Monument could be seen in the backdrop. “Couldn’t be more excited.”

The 28-year-old announced in April that she and Neal, who recently marked their four-year anniversary, would be celebrating their November nuptials at the historic Washington, DC, residence.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” Biden tweeted at the time. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

While the White House confirmed at the time that the celebration would take place on 19 November 2022, the first lady’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander noted that the first family, the couple, and their parents were still in the “planning stages” and that further details would be shared closer to the nuptials.

Last month, Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the planning going into the wedding festivities, with the Columbia graduate sharing a photo of herself and six others participating in a planning meeting that appeared to take place in the White House.

While Biden blurred the faces of everyone in the room but herself, she appeared to be sitting next to her grandmother, while the president also appeared to be in the room. Biden was also seemingly joined by Neal, 24, for the wedding planning meeting, as she tagged her future husband in the picture.

The couple, who met through a mutual friend, announced their engagement in September 2021. When they tie the knot in November, Biden and Neal will be the latest in a long line of White House wedding celebrations. In 2008, Jenna Bush, the daughter of former president George W Bush, celebrated her wedding reception with 600 guests at the executive mansion, while both of Lyndon Johnson’s daughters celebrated their weddings at the White House.