National Lottery urges Birmingham ticketholders to check if they won £5m jackpot

Lottery ticket buyers in Birmingham are being urged to check their tickets to see if they might be the lucky winner of a £5m National Lottery jackpot.

The prize money was won on 28 September but no one has come forward to claim it in the nearly two weeks since.

One lucky ticketholder clinched all six numbers in the Lotto draw after buying the ticket in Birmingham.

The winning numbers are 3, 15, 20, 48, 57, and 58, and the Bonus Ball was 9. In total, the cash prize comes to £5,070,357.

Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, has put out a call for anyone who bought a ticket to check every nook and cranny to find the mystery winner.

“We’re desperate to find Birmingham’s mystery Lotto jackpot ticketholder and unite them with their winnings,” Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said.

“We’re urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa, and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

Carter added: “What with the £7.4m Lotto jackpot prize that is still unclaimed from a ticket bought in Wolverhampton for the Lotto draw on 18 June, Lotto players in the West Midlands are sitting on two massive National Lottery prizes worth a total of nearly £12.5m.”

The Wolverhampton jackpot of £7,440,150 belongs to a ticketholder with the numbers 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59, and the Bonus Ball was 21.

The winner has until 15 December to come forward and claim their prize.

“It’s time to get these life-changing prizes claimed,” Carter said. “We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed for both the West Midland’s missing multi-millionaires.”

If the prizes go unclaimed after 180 days, the length of time winners are given to come forward, the jackpot money and any interest it has generated will go towards National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket for any draws should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.