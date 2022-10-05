Philippines lottery: Freak draw from one table raises suspicions – and hundreds of winners
More than 400 bettors win jackpot prize worth more than $4m
A shock lottery win for more than 400 people in the Philippines has triggered a controversy with senators demanding an investigation into the “suspicious” results.
Unexpected scrutiny hit the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) last Saturday when 433 bettors won the Grand Lotto jackpot prize worth more than ₱236m ($4m).
The draw outcome prompted Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III to demand a probe as all the winning numbers were found to be divisible by nine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies