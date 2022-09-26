Philippines residents wade through floodwater in wake of Typhoon Noru

Typhoon Noru battered the northern Philippines on Monday (26 September) leaving behind a path of devastation in its wake.

Footage shows residents wading through waist-deep floodwater in streets that became inundated by the storm.

According to officials, five rescuers were killed after they were washed away by flash floods during their operations in San Miguel.

Strong winds and rain also knocked out power across the country, with classes suspended due to the conditions.

