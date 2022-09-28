Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ned Fulmer, one-fourth of the popular YouTube channel The Try Guys, will no longer work with the group amid recent cheating accusations.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” a statement posted on Tuesday to The Try Guys’ official Instagram account read. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The statement comes amid widespread internet speculation that Fulmer, The Try Guys executive producer, cheated on his wife with another producer of the show. Fulmer – who shares two sons with wife Ariel Fulmer – admitted to the cheating rumours with his own social media statement, writing, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.”

“I’m sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” he said. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

Who are The Try Guys?

The Try Guys consists of members Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. Back in 2014, the quartet formed The Try Guys while working as video producers at BuzzFeed, before creating their own production company in 2018.

With more than 7.83m subscribers on YouTube, The Try Guys have become known for their adventurous and zany videos in which they try new things on camera, including sampling entire Taco Bell menus or testing out labor pain simulators.

Since founding their production company 2nd Try LLC, the group have co-written books, filmed spinoff series, embarked on a nationwide tour, and even landed their own show on the Food Network.

What are the cheating allegations?

It all began when fans started to notice that Fulmer had been missing from recent Try Guys videos and the past three episodes of their podcast, The TryPod. Then, Reddit user hamilton390 posted to The Try Guys subreddit, claiming they had proof that Fulmer had cheated on his wife in a thread mysteriously titled, “Ned”.

When commenters expressed skepticism, the Reddit user shared screenshots from a video they were sent over Instagram DM. The footage allegedly shows Fulmer out at a New York City bar and kissing another woman, who fans claim to be Alexandra Herring. Herring is an associate producer for The Try Guys and also stars in the group’s spinoff series, The Food Babies.

Herring’s fiancé, Will Thayer, reportedly unfollowed Herring on Instagram and deleted all photos of her, before deleting his Instagram account entirely on Monday. Herring’s friend, Food Babies co-star and Try Guys senior editor YB Chang, also unfollowed both Herring and Fulmer on Instagram. Fulmer also appears to have unfollowed Herring on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the official account for The Try Guys unfollowed Ned Fulmer on Instagram as well.

Who is Ned Fulmer’s wife, Ariel?

Ned Fulmer has had a longtime internet persona dedicated to praising his wife, Ariel Fulmer. The former producer even has “@arielfulmer’s husband” written in his Instagram bio.

Ariel has become a staple in The Try Guys universe, having been featured in multiple Try Guys videos and Try Wives segments. She is also the co-host of the You Can Sit With Us podcast.

The two were married in 2012 and share sons Wesley, four, and Finley, one.

Ariel addressed the cheating rumours in a statement posted to Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot,” she wrote. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Fulmer, Ms Fulmer, and Ms Herring for comment.