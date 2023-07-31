Neelam Gill confirms whether she is dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British model Neelam Gill has addressed the romance rumours about her and Leonardo DiCaprio after being spotted with him on 28 July.

The 28-year-old was seen donning a thong bikini next to a shirtless DiCaprio on a yacht in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. While the photos prompted dating speculation, Gill did not let people entertain the thought for long. She took to her Instagram story after the photos were leaked to set the record straight.

“Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,” she wrote. “In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now. The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories.”

This is far from the first time the Wolf of Wall Street lead has been linked to a supermodel. DiCaprio dated Gisele Bündchen, Nina Agdal, Camila Morrone, and Bar Refaeli. Before Gill, the Academy Award-winning actor was rumoured to be seeing runway model Gigi Hadid. The celebrities appeared to be canoodling in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July weekend.

“They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy,” a source told People. “It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating,” the source added. “It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

However, one close confidant to both A-listers confirmed their relationship was “friendly” when speaking to ET Online last week.

“Gigi and Leo’s relationship is friendly, flirty, and low-key,” they said. “They see each other when they’re able to and make an effort to hang out when it works for both of them, but Gigi is mainly prioritising her daughter and work.”

Prior to DiCaprio and Gill’s time on the water, the two were spotted out with Hadid and the movie star’s parents at a restaurant in London, according to a People report.