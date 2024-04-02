Newlywed captures husband crying each time he looks at her on honeymoon

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A newlywed has captured a sweet moment between her and her husband on their honeymoon.

In a video posted to TikTok last month, the newlywed – Kirsten – shared the footage of her and her husband on their trip. The video started with Kirsten’s husband looking at the camera, while his wife could be heard laughing in the background.

Kirsten went on to sweetly address how and why her husband had tears in his eyes, writing: “When you can’t look at your husband too long on your honeymoon bc he starts crying on the spot.”

The video proceeded to show Kirsten’s husband smiling at the camera, before he briefly closed his eyes and put his hands over them, in order to wipe his tears. The clip ended with the newlywed saying “oh man” – as the water in his eyes was still visible – and taking a sip of his drink.

In the caption, Kirsten went on to praise her husband and his emotional response during the honeymoon. “He just has a big heart,” she wrote.

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 701,500 views as of 2 April. In the comments, many people went on to applaud the adorable moment between the couple, specifically Kirsten’s husband’s reaction to her looking at him.

“Ohh that man is in LOVE,” one wrote, while added: “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Goals babe, this is GOALS. He cherishes you and can’t believe it,” a third wrote.

Other people emphasised how kind Kirsten’s husband was, while quipping about how much they admire the couple’s relationship.

“I want a man with a big heart who cries over me,” one commented, while another wrote: “If he ain’t like this, I don’t want him.”

“So sweet…wishing you guys a long happy marriage together,” a third wrote.

The Independent has contacted Kirsten for comment.

This isn’t the first moment from a couple’s honeymoon that’s gone viral on social media. In January, a woman – Haley Louvelle – surprised her husband by secretly asking a flight attendant to announce that he’s cancer-free, while they were travelling for their honeymoon.

“Hello everyone! I have a little announcement to share with everyone. I wanted to give a special welcome to a guest on today’s flight,” the flight attendant said, while reading the note from Haley. “A young man on this plane named Josh was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in June of 2020. Since then he has had chemo, radiation and surgery to remove his entire right lung, thymus gland, the lining of his heart and part of his diaphragm.

“He was on life support two times and was in and out of the hospital for years. He fought for his life and is now cancer-free and on his way to his honeymoon in Jamaica!” the flight attendant concluded, which prompted applause from the rest of the plane passengers.