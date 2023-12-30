Newlyweds have Disneyland plans ruined due to Eurostar travel chaos

Two newlyweds visiting the UK from New York have had their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris “ruined” due to the Eurostar travel chaos.

No high-speed services are expected to run between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International today (Saturday 30 December) because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded

Newlyweds Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, were due to catch a train from London St Pancras International to Paris on Saturday morning but it was cancelled.

They have had to rebook for a 2.30pm outbound train on Sunday, scuppering their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at the theme park and leaving them out of pocket for a non-refundable hotel booked in Paris for Saturday evening.