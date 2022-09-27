Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have put their romance on display during the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

On 24 September, Chopra hosted the 10th annual charity event, which brings together musicians, activists, world leaders and philanthropists to take action against extreme poverty across the world. This year, the Global Citizen Festival brought together artists such as Metallica, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, and the Jonas Brothers for performances in New York City’s Central Park.

Following their performance, the Jonas Brothers welcomed Chopra on stage. In one video from the festival, the Quantico star is seen running to hug her husband Nick before kissing him in front of the crowd. The audience then erupted into applause and is heard cooing “awww” after the sweet moment.

“Let’s hear it for the Jonas Brothers,” Chopra could be heard saying into the microphone, before telling the brothers as they exited the stage: “I’ll see you guys for dinner, okay?”

The couple – who married in 2018 – welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie in January this year via surrogate. Their-eight month-old daughter also joined her parents for their visit to New York City.

Earlier this week, Chopra shared a sweet photo of herself holding Malti to Instagram, in which they could be seen staring out into the New York City skyline. “Our first trip to the big,” she captioned the post, alongside an emoji of an apple.

Meanwhile, Jonas also took to Instagram to praise his wife for a job well done hosting the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend.

“Thank you @glblctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra,” he captioned the image, which showed the couple hugging on stage.

In May, the parents marked their first Mother’s Day by revealing that their daughter spent her first 100 days of life in the NICU, the newborn intensive care unit. The couple posted the same photograph of Chopra holding the baby to her chest as Jonas held her tiny hand. A white heart emoji was also placed over Malti’s face.

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know so many people have also experienced,” they wrote.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” they added.

Jonas also gave a special shoutout to his wife on her first Mother’s Day, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he said. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”