(Getty Images for dcp)

Nick Jonas pens sweet message to Priyanka Chopra on her 40th birthday: ‘Jewel of July’

The singer celebrated his wife’s birthday with a customised towel and fireworks

Kate Ng
Tuesday 19 July 2022 08:17
Nick Jonas has paid tribute to his wife Priyanka Chopra in a sweet 40th birthday post on Instagram.

The former Jonas Brothers singer described her as “the jewel of July” and shared photos of the couple at birthday celebrations.

In one photograph, he shows off a customised towel with the words “Priyanka! The Jewel of July est 1982”, while another shows Chopra holding up a cookie with “Happy birthday Priyanka, 80s baby!” written in icing.

The final picture in the post showed the couple watching fireworks on a beach.

Jonas, 29, wrote in the caption: “Happiest birthday to my [red heart emoji] the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”

Chopra responded in a comment: “Love of my life.”

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes for the Quantico star and praise for the couple’s relationship.

One person wrote: “This love is beautiful to watch.”

Another said: “You guys are so perfect for each other. Happy birthday to your beautiful wife.”

The pair, who married in 2018, recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti.

Malti was born via surrogate in January and spent her first 100 days in neonatal intensive care unit. She later joined Jonas and Chopra in their family home in May.

On Wednesday (18 May), Jonas told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon: “Our little girl’s home. She’s just amazing. What a gift a baby is.”

Last month, the Spaceman singer celebrated his first Father’s Day and celebrated with a picture of him and Malti wearing matching white trainers.

Jonas’ trainers had “MM’s Dad” printed on the back, while Malti’s had the letter “M” printed on hers.

He wrote on his Instagram post: “Thank you Priyanka for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy, I love you so much.”

