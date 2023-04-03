Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Knowles’ girlfriend Katie Dadzie has opened up about why their relationship works despite the 27-year age gap between them.

The presenter, 60, and Dadzie, 33, reportedly met when their children became friends.

He is known as the main host of DIY SOS, a BBC home renovation series that has aired since 1999.

Addressing the age gap in their relationship in a new interview, Dadzie revealed that she acts “older” than her age and Knowles has a “Peter Pan complex”.

She toldThe Sun: “Nick has a Peter Pan complex; he doesn’t act the age he is at all.”

“He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy. I also act a bit older, so it works out,” she explained.

Dadzie added that the pair live in separate homes to allow time apart for their work and children.

“We’re really happy and support each other with kids and our work lives,” she said.

Nick Knowles, 60, with his girlfriend Katie Dadzie, 33 (Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

“He’s a really lovely person. We have separate homes, which I think works for our relationship.”

Dadzie, who is a mother of two, sells lactation products for parents through her business Bobbix.

She shares two children under the age of 10 with her former partner, while Nick shares three grown-up children with his first wife, Gillian.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dadzie shared that she did not “like” Knowles when they first met.

She admitted: “I actually didn’t like him very much. We just knew each other as our kids were friends.

“I’m very shy and quiet, while Nick is quite extroverted and a complete chatterbox. He didn’t give me a lot of opportunity to talk. I didn’t know a lot about him.”

The pair eventually went for a coffee together and realised they had “a lot in common”. During lockdown, they “really got to know” each other after spending lots of time on the phone.

Knowles surprised her with an aquamarine diamond ring on her birthday in February, followed by an eternity band. After pictures of the ring sparked engagement rumours on social media, Dadzie confirmed it was a commitment ring.

“I don’t know about the future and marriage, but we are really happy,” she said of their relationship. “We complement each other really well. And his thoughtful gifts show his commitment to me.”