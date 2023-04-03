Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Mescal gave an emotional speech at the Oliver Awards on Sunday night (2 April), in which he paid tribute to his mother Dearhbla.

The Irish actor, 27, who became known for playing Connell in the BBC adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel Normal People, accepted the Best Actor award for his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire (check out our four-star review here).

Upon accepting the award, Mescal singled out his training institution, as well as “my favourite director” Rebecca Frecknall.

Mescal seemed overwhelmed by his win and thanked his parents, dedicating the end of his speech to his mother: “Mum, I hope you get better soon.”

His mother recently underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The actor’s sister, Nell Mescal, revealed her mother’s diagnosis in a tweet she wrote earlier this year.

“My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar. Life is so crazy,” she tweeted in January.

Then, in a radio interview, Mescal opened up about the impact of his mother’s diagnosis.

Paul Mescal and his mother Dearbhla (Getty Images/RTE)

Speaking in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in February, Mescal said of his Oscar nomination: “It’s all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family. I don’t think anybody, or even I, was expecting this.

“I always knew I was willing to work hard, but when the nominations came out, and the Baftas the week before, something felt slightly absurd about it all.

“And there’s stuff going on at home that is difficult, and this has given my family a very welcome respite. We are going to have a great time as a family, they’re all coming out to [the Oscars ceremony] in LA.”

Mescal beamed alongside his mother as they attended the 95th Academy Awards together at LA’s Dolby Theatre last month.

Read the complete list of Olivier Award winners here.