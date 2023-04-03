Prince Harry ‘stayed at Frogmore Cottage’ during surprise UK visit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry reportedly stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit to the UK for the phone-hacking case against the publisher of The Daily Mail.

Harry appeared in court at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday last week, alongside other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John.

His visit coincided with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s royal visit to Germany, as preparations for their coronation next month get into full swing.

It is understood that the Duke likely used the visit to sort out the couple’s belongings and work out what needs to be shipped to their Montecito home in the US ahead of vacating the property, The Telegraph reports.

The visit marked the first time the royal had returned to the five-bedroom property after his father told him he would be asked to vacate the property last month.

The property in Home Park, Windsor, was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after they married in 2018.

The King had asked the Sussexes to vacate the property following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, at the beginning of the year.

At the time, the couple were said to be “stunned” by the request.

The Sussexes were reportedly ‘stunned’ by the request made by the King (Alamy Stock Photo)

The property was offered to the Duke of York instead, who is being pushed to vacate his long-term residence at Royal Lodge. It is unconfirmed whether Andrew has accepted the offer.

It comes as the Sussexes are yet to confirm their attendance to the King’s coronation on 6 May, after the pair confirmed they had received email correspondence but did not disclose whether they would come to the UK for the event.

When the eviction was first reported, a royal expert told The Independent that King Charles’s decision cannot be seen as anything other than a reaction to the release of Harry’s memoir.

RS Locke, a freelance writer and royal commentator, pointed to reports that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.

She said that in her opinion: “Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it.”