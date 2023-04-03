Jump to content

Liveupdated1680504007

Royal news – latest: Prince Harry ‘stayed at Frogmore Cottage’ during UK visit

Duke of Sussex is believed to have used his visit to the UK to arrange his and Meghan’s belongings, ahead of vacating the five-bedroom property

Eleanor Noyce,Peony Hirwani,Kate Ng
Monday 03 April 2023 07:40
King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

Prince Harry is believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his surprise visit to the UK last week.

The Duke of Sussex attended a London court for his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, along with other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John.

Harry’s visit coincided with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s royal visit to Germany, as preparations for their coronation next month get into full swing.

The Duke’s visit marked the first time he had returned to the UK since the King informed him that he and his family would be asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, five-bedroom property, which has reportedly now been offered to Prince Andrew.

The Telegraph reports that Harry is thought to have flown back to his family’s home in California on Thursday 30 March, and is likely to have used the visit to arrange his and Meghan’s belongings ahead of moving out of their London residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received email correspondence from Buckingham Palace about attending the coronation next month, but have not disclosed any details about whether they will be among the other guests.

1680503400

Harry at High Court as Mail publisher bids to throw out ‘stale’ privacy claims

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance at a High Court hearing in London as the Daily Mail’s publisher makes a bid to throw out a set of claims over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over the allegations – which include the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.

Harry at High Court as Mail publisher bids to throw out ‘stale’ privacy claims

The Duke of Sussex and Sir Elton John have both appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the start of the hearing.

Kate Ng3 April 2023 07:30
1680499800

Prince of Wales: Diana would be disappointed in lack of progress on homelessness

The Prince of Wales has said his mother would be “disappointed” that the UK is still no further along with tackling the problem of homelessness.

William appeared in a short film as part of the 2023 Comic Relief broadcast where he sat down with two people who had experienced homelessness.

Prince of Wales: Diana would be disappointed in lack of progress on homelessness

William appeared in a short film as part of the 2023 Comic Relief broadcast where he sat down with two people who had experienced homelessness.

Kate Ng3 April 2023 06:30
1680492600

King to visit York to distribute Maundy money for first time as monarch

The King is to hand out Maundy money for the first time as a monarch when he carries out the ancient ritual in York.

Charles and the Queen Consort will attend the Royal Maundy Service in York Minister on 6 April.

During the Maundy Thursday event, the King will present 74 men and 74 women with specially-minted silver coins to the value of 74p – signifying Charles’s age – to thank the pensioners for their service in local communities.

King to visit York to distribute Maundy money for first time as monarch

Charles will present 74 men and 74 women with specially-minted silver coins to the value of 74p – signifying his age.

Kate Ng3 April 2023 04:30
1680485400

Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.

His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.

Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK

The Duke is attending a High Court hearing in London - three months after his memoir Spare laid bare his rift with the royal family

Kate Ng3 April 2023 02:30
1680478200

King becoming ‘frustrated old man’ over attitudes to climate emergency

The King has described how he is becoming “a frustrated old man” over attitudes to the global climate emergency.

A life-long environmentalist, Charles said the world must rely on the younger generation if we are to avert an environmental catastrophe in the next few years.

King becoming ‘frustrated old man’ over attitudes to climate emergency

The King said the world must realise the need to move towards more sustainable practices.

Kate Ng3 April 2023 00:30
1680474657

Prince Andrew in ‘despair’ that King Charles has not shared £650million inheritance

Prince Andrew is “in despair” that the King has not shared out their mother’s inheritence, according to reports.

King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650million estate, under a 1993 agreement meaning no inheritance tax was owed.

The King’s siblings Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 59, as well as Prince Andrew, 63, inherited nothing from the Queen, and are said to share “some resentment” because of this.

Prince Andrew in ‘despair’ that King Charles has not shared £650million inheritance

King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650million estate, according to reports

Kate Ng2 April 2023 23:30
1680467457

WATCH: Prince Andrew determined to not leave Royal Lodge residence

Prince Andrew determined to not leave Royal Lodge residence
Kate Ng2 April 2023 21:30
1680463857

Expert predicts how the royal family will spend their first Easter without the Queen

This Easter Sunday will be the first that the royal family will spend without Queen Elizabeth II, after her death last September.

Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward believes that it will be a happy celebration instead of a sombre time as they reflect on the years past.

Expert predicts how the royal family will spend their first Easter without the Queen

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward weighs in

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward weighs in

Kate Ng2 April 2023 20:30
1680460221

Harry and Meghan’s children now known as Prince and Princess on royal family’s website

Buckingham Palace has updated the royal family’s website to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles of Prince and Princess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, who are sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively, are now named Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the site.

It comes after the couple’s daughter was formally referred to as Princess Lilibet for the first time when their spokesperson confirmed she had been christened last week in California.

Harry and Meghan’s children now officially known as Prince and Princess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reiterated that the titles of Prince and Princess are the children’s ‘birthright’

Kate Ng2 April 2023 19:30
1680456621

King Charles III coronation: Everything we know about 2023 ceremony

Need a refresher on when King Charles III’s coronation will be and what the itinerary for the weekend is? Look no further:

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

King Charles III of the United Kingdom

Kate Ng2 April 2023 18:30

