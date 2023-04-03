Royal news – latest: Prince Harry ‘stayed at Frogmore Cottage’ during UK visit
Duke of Sussex is believed to have used his visit to the UK to arrange his and Meghan’s belongings, ahead of vacating the five-bedroom property
Prince Harry is believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his surprise visit to the UK last week.
The Duke of Sussex attended a London court for his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, along with other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John.
Harry’s visit coincided with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s royal visit to Germany, as preparations for their coronation next month get into full swing.
The Duke’s visit marked the first time he had returned to the UK since the King informed him that he and his family would be asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, five-bedroom property, which has reportedly now been offered to Prince Andrew.
The Telegraph reports that Harry is thought to have flown back to his family’s home in California on Thursday 30 March, and is likely to have used the visit to arrange his and Meghan’s belongings ahead of moving out of their London residence.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received email correspondence from Buckingham Palace about attending the coronation next month, but have not disclosed any details about whether they will be among the other guests.
Harry at High Court as Mail publisher bids to throw out ‘stale’ privacy claims
The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance at a High Court hearing in London as the Daily Mail’s publisher makes a bid to throw out a set of claims over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over the allegations – which include the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.
Prince of Wales: Diana would be disappointed in lack of progress on homelessness
The Prince of Wales has said his mother would be “disappointed” that the UK is still no further along with tackling the problem of homelessness.
William appeared in a short film as part of the 2023 Comic Relief broadcast where he sat down with two people who had experienced homelessness.
King to visit York to distribute Maundy money for first time as monarch
The King is to hand out Maundy money for the first time as a monarch when he carries out the ancient ritual in York.
Charles and the Queen Consort will attend the Royal Maundy Service in York Minister on 6 April.
During the Maundy Thursday event, the King will present 74 men and 74 women with specially-minted silver coins to the value of 74p – signifying Charles’s age – to thank the pensioners for their service in local communities.
Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK
The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.
His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.
King becoming ‘frustrated old man’ over attitudes to climate emergency
The King has described how he is becoming “a frustrated old man” over attitudes to the global climate emergency.
A life-long environmentalist, Charles said the world must rely on the younger generation if we are to avert an environmental catastrophe in the next few years.
Prince Andrew in ‘despair’ that King Charles has not shared £650million inheritance
Prince Andrew is “in despair” that the King has not shared out their mother’s inheritence, according to reports.
King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650million estate, under a 1993 agreement meaning no inheritance tax was owed.
The King’s siblings Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 59, as well as Prince Andrew, 63, inherited nothing from the Queen, and are said to share “some resentment” because of this.
Expert predicts how the royal family will spend their first Easter without the Queen
This Easter Sunday will be the first that the royal family will spend without Queen Elizabeth II, after her death last September.
Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward believes that it will be a happy celebration instead of a sombre time as they reflect on the years past.
Harry and Meghan’s children now known as Prince and Princess on royal family’s website
Buckingham Palace has updated the royal family’s website to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles of Prince and Princess.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, who are sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively, are now named Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the site.
It comes after the couple’s daughter was formally referred to as Princess Lilibet for the first time when their spokesperson confirmed she had been christened last week in California.
