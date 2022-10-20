Jump to content

Nicki Minaj opens up about her ‘fear and anxiety’ after becoming a mother

Rapper has a two-year-old son, nicknamed Papa Bear

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 20 October 2022 09:24
Nicki Minaj talks motherhood to James Corden

Nicki Minaj has opened up about her experience with motherhood.

The 39-year-old rapper revealed that she’s been significantly more anxious ever since giving birth to her son, nicknamed Papa Bear.

In an interview with E! News, Minaj said that she’s very attached to the two-year-old and often feels like her “heart is being ripped out” when she is away from him.

“I remember being in the UK and just bawling,” she told the outlet. “And when I try to FaceTime him, I get more sad. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult.”

The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper also revealed that Papa Bear, whom she shares with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, has never had a nanny.

“I’m a Trinidadian woman,” she said. “Culturally, we’re not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies.

“It’s not a bad thing when moms do it. It’s just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it’s a weird thing, because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they’re raising amazing children.”

Speaking of her fear and anxiety, Minaj said: “I hate that I have more anxiety now because you’re like, ‘What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call?’

“I think moms feel like they have to be perfect.”

Minaj gave birth to her son in September 2020.

At the time, the rapper uploaded a series of photographs of handwritten notes from her celebrity friends congratulating her on the news.

The first note is signed by Beyoncé, who told Minaj: “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family, B.”

The second is from Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West and reads “congrats! We love you!”

Other notes featured in Minaj’s post include one from Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci and fashion model Winnie Harlow.

