Nicki Minaj gives James Corden her best Adele impression

Nicki Minaj is feeling herself. On Thursday, the 39-year-old rapper visited The Late Late Show With James Corden where she showcased her hidden talent: impressions.

Host James Corden played for Minaj a clip from his iconic 2016 Carpool Karaoke episode with Adele, where the British singer rapped the entire verse from Ye’s "Monster.”

Now, Minaj’s took a turn at her best Adele impression. “In order for me to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?” Minaj began in an affected accent. “Because the thing is, my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady, but with Adele, I sort of have to transform,” she said, using her hands to emote. “She’s always so expressive, right?”

The New York native went on to discuss with the talk show host how motherhood has changed her in the last year and a half. “Motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe, makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person,” she said. “When I look at my son, I’m reminded that I’m so blessed.”

The rapper realised that she is “blessed” to be a mother, considering many women are not able to have children. Then, Minaj shared with Corden the funny things her son is doing around the house, like asking adults, “What are you doing?”

Nicki Minaj (Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

“I’m like, ‘What are you doing?” Minaj said.