Nicki Minaj has defended Britney Spears and criticised the pop star’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he publicly questioned Spears’ parenting abilities.

On Tuesday’s episode of her Amp live show, Queen Radio, the 39-year-old rapper criticised Federline for his recent claims that Spears’s sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 15, were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

During her livestream, which has been shared via Twitter, Minaj claimed that Federline was a “clown” for trying to “break” the “Toxic” singer down after he saw how happy she was after getting married.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f**king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” the “Super Bass” singer said.

She went on to criticise the former backup dancer for “going to the media” to talk about his ex-wife and for trying to hurt someone that he once “loved” and “procreated with”.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment,” Minaj continued.

The “Bang Bang” singer also claimed Federline was going to experience some kind of “karma” for his actions, before highlighting how great of a mother Spears is.

“You think it’s okay? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?” she asked in a question directed at Federline. “She loves her kids more than life itself.”

Minaj continued to reiterate her claim that it was only as soon as Spears was “happy” that Federline decided to “do some motherf**king interview” about his ex-wife. She also described how the couple’s children could be affected by the interview down the line.

“How dare you,” Minaj continued. “How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense. When they look back, they’re gonna say: ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know.”

She concluded the conversation by telling Federline to “leave” Spears “the f**k alone”.

Minaj’s comments come after Federline made headlines earlier this month when he did an interview with UK’s ITV, during which he claimed that his sons were not seeing Spears at the time. He also claimed that the teenagers were finding it “tough” to see their mother posting nude photos online.

The “Gimme More” singer, who was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007, later responded to her ex’s “hurtful” comments in a statement on Instagram. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote. “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything …”

Spears’s attorney Mathew Rosengart later said in a statement obtained by Variety that Federline had also created “legal issues” for himself after sharing a series of private videos - which were filmed and posted without Spears’ consent - of the singer speaking sternly with her children.