Nicky Hilton reveals son’s ‘unusual’ name

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has revealed her son’s name almost two years after his birth.

The heiress and the younger sister to social media star Paris Hilton, told Us Weekly that her third child with husband James Rothschild’s name is Chasen. “We always liked the name, and it was unusual,” she told the outlet.

Hilton also shared that Chasen is “trying to talk,” adding, “He’s saying lots of words but no full sentences yet.”

The mother of three also has two daughters with Rothschild: Lily-Grace Victoria, six, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, five. She explained that the three siblings seem to have a good relationship so far as the socialite said, “He’s so sweet and his big sisters adore him.”

“They love him. Zero jealousy. They just dote over him,” she shared of her elder daughters, explaining, “I’m very lucky that all of my children get along extremely well. The girls have their occasional bickering, but everyone gets along.”

Despite their young ages, Hilton said that she’s already begun to see various aspects of all of her kid’s personalities. “I think my youngest, Teddy, [is] definitely more girly and feminine,” she said about her middle child, noting that at Teddy’s school skating party she was the “only student in a pink sequin dress.”

As for her oldest daughter, Hilton said Lily-Grace is the most like her and is “a little more quiet and reserved.” And her youngest child is the spitting image of his father as his mother described him as “very, very serious,” adding “it’s so cute.”

Although Hilton didn’t explain why she kept her son’s name a secret, she did touch on the subject in a previous interview with E! News. “My husband is very private,” she told the outlet back in August 2022. “This world is very foreign to him.”

When it comes to being a new mother of three, Hilton revealed that she still struggles to get some shut-eye. “I used to be able to sneak a nap in,” she told the outlet. “But now that’s impossible.”

Although they currently have their hands tied as a family of five, Hilton revealed that they aren’t closing the door on expanding their family in the future. “You know, never say never,” she said. “But we’re very happy right now.”

She first announced the birth of her third child with a touching Instagram post featuring her husband. The fashion designer and entrepreneur captioned the black-and-white image, “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten”. However, the couple did not share any details on their son’s birth date or name.

Weeks after his arrival, Hilton shared a first glimpse of their baby boy to Instagram on 21 July 2022. The new mother snapped the selfie while lounging on a shady hammock, with her son’s face away from the camera. “Baby bliss,” she captioned the picture.

The Hilton family has only been expanding since Nicky’s sister Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed a baby boy, Phoenix, via surrogate in January 2023.

The heiress and entrepreneur, both 43, then had a daughter, London, also via surrogate on Thanksgiving 2023 (23 November).