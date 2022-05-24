Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have opened up about the inspiration behind their extravagant Palm Beach wedding.

The newlyweds, who married in front of 500 guests during a star-studded wedding ceremony held at Peltz’ father’s sprawling Palm Beach estate on 9 April, discussed the wedding that inspired theirs during an interview with British Vogue, after they were asked if they were influenced by Victoria and David Beckham’s 1999 wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

In response, Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, revealed that it wasn’t Beckham’s parents who inspired their own nuptials, but rather the 1992 wedding of Iman and David Bowie’s.

“Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic,” Peltz said of her in-laws, before adding: “But the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie’s.”

The late British rockstar and the supermodel tied the knot in a city hall ceremony on 24 April 1992, before holding a wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy, on 6 June 1992. For the occasion, Iman held a bouquet of white lilies and wore a white halter-neck gown and opera length gloves.

The couple were married for 24 years before Bowie’s death in 2016. Following his passing, Iman has said that she will never remarry, as she still feels like she is married to the musician.

While speaking to Vogue, Peltz also noted that her hair and makeup were inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

As for her own wedding dress, Peltz wore a custom Valentino Couture gown for the ceremony, before changing into a Versace gown for dancing. “We were looking at ’90s references and the dress was a remake of an original Gianni-designed dress,” she said of the second dress, adding: “I can’t tell you the way Versace designs corsets, but they’re incredible. I felt sexy and strong.”

On the first day of the three-day wedding celebration, the couple wore matching custom Dior suits designed by Kim Jones, with Peltz noting that the outfit choice was perfect because she “didn’t want to wear dresses the entire weekend,” and because “we do love to match”.

Peltz and Beckham, who got engaged in July 2020, also revealed that they considered a number of wedding plans during lockdown, but ultimately decided that they wanted a big wedding.

“When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like,” Peltz explained. “We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party. Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely. And we’re so happy we did. It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Peltz revealed that she and her now-husband didn’t get along when they first met at Coachella music festival in April 2017.

“We didn’t get along at first,” she told the publication.