Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised Nicola Peltz Beckham for her vulnerability after the actor opened up about “feeling hurt”.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, the 27-year-old shared a photograph of herself crying while lying in bed.

Peltz said growing up in a large family with seven siblings had made her “really tough”, and that her parents had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart”.

“It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry,” Peltz wrote, adding that it was “okay” to be vulnerable.

“We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here,” she continued.

“I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me.”

Celebrities flocked to the comments to leave messages of support, including Peltz Beckham’s husband, Brooklyn.

“You have the most amazing heart️. I love you so so much,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, fans praised Peltz for sharing her feelings.

“Sweet girl it’s totally OK to feel how you do! Thank you for sharing it means so much to many people! Tomorrow is a new day and even if it’s not a bright one then the next one will be,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Reading this while I’m currently crying, and I think I needed to hear this.”

“Oh sweetheart, we appreciate it for showing us this side of you. Be proud of yourself,” a third person wrote.

“It’s OK to show our humanity️. I need to remind myself of this too. It’s exhausting trying to always hold it together. I also see you and hear you,” another commented.

In an update on Sunday (7 August), Peltz thanked her followers for their kind words.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages. It means so much to me,” she wrote.

“Sending you all my love and light your way. Kindness is such a powerful thing.”