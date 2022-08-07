Nicola Peltz thanks fans for support after she shared a picture of herself crying in bed
‘We all have days where people make you feel bad’, actor says
Fans have praised Nicola Peltz Beckham for her vulnerability after the actor opened up about “feeling hurt”.
Taking to Instagram this weekend, the 27-year-old shared a photograph of herself crying while lying in bed.
Peltz said growing up in a large family with seven siblings had made her “really tough”, and that her parents had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart”.
“It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry,” Peltz wrote, adding that it was “okay” to be vulnerable.
“We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here,” she continued.
“I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me.”
Celebrities flocked to the comments to leave messages of support, including Peltz Beckham’s husband, Brooklyn.
“You have the most amazing heart️. I love you so so much,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, fans praised Peltz for sharing her feelings.
“Sweet girl it’s totally OK to feel how you do! Thank you for sharing it means so much to many people! Tomorrow is a new day and even if it’s not a bright one then the next one will be,” one person wrote.
Another said: “Reading this while I’m currently crying, and I think I needed to hear this.”
“Oh sweetheart, we appreciate it for showing us this side of you. Be proud of yourself,” a third person wrote.
“It’s OK to show our humanity️. I need to remind myself of this too. It’s exhausting trying to always hold it together. I also see you and hear you,” another commented.
In an update on Sunday (7 August), Peltz thanked her followers for their kind words.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages. It means so much to me,” she wrote.
“Sending you all my love and light your way. Kindness is such a powerful thing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies