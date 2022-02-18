Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop.

The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue , which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu.

“Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.

“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball clinched her a fifth Oscar nomination,” the caption continued.

Regardless of her success, fans of Kidman have called this magazine cover out for how heavily photoshopped it looks.

“The airbrushing on her face makes her look like another person that looks slightly like Nicole Kidman,” one fan wrote.

“The dreadful photoshop on the second slide is appalling,” another Instagram user wrote. “Barely looks like her!”

“How much editing was done to this photo? Wow” a comment reads.

On Twitter, other people noted how this photoshop creates an unrealistic expectation of what women should look like.

“Yep women of any age should wear what they like, do I like it? No, but I’m not wearing it,” one tweet reads . “But put it on another actress that’s been photoshopped to f***, to look like some kind of plastic teenager. It is f**ing ridiculous.”

“If they’re even infantilising and overly airbrushing this fit, beautiful, extremely talented woman, what hope for the rest of us is there?” another Twitter user wrote .

Many other fans critcised her outfit, one of which said on Instagram: “She’s an accomplished actress who’s nominated for an Oscar. Why is she dressed like a school girl? Not cool.”

On the other hand, there were still a few people on social media who’ve praised this cover, along with the Big Little Lies star.

“Haters are gonna hate! Nicole is looking amazing!” one Instagram comment reads.

The Independent has reached out to Condé Nast, a global company that produces Vanity Fair, for comment.