Fans think they’ve discovered the Tinder Swindler’s TikTok account

Simon Leviev — also known as the Tinder Swindler — is still living in the lap of luxury, according to a TikTok account.

The scammer, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, made headlines when Netflix released the true-crime new documentary, The Tinder Swindler, which focused on three women who were tricked out of millions of dollars by the dating app user.

Throughout the film, screenshots from Hayut’s social media accounts depicted a lavish lifestyle, including designer clothes and luxury cars. Days after its release, Hayut gained 200,000 followers on Instagram before swiftly deleting the account — but not without thanking his followers for their “support.”

Now, it seems that the Tinder Swindler has joined TikTok. The account uses the same username as his previous social media and it already has over 168,000 followers on the platform. While the videos appear to be taken by Hayut, the jury is still out on whether the Tinder Swindler is now a TikTok influencer.

“Happy Valentine’s Day everybody,” said a TikTok posted yesterday to the account. “I want to clarify a few things. I don’t have any social media accounts but this one. No Tinder, no Instagram, no Facebook, nothing. Only this one,” he said.

“Anything else, it’s fake,” he added.

Since the documentary, Hayut has been living as a free man after serving just five months of his 15 month prison sentence. In the several TikTok videos, Hayut is seen still flying on private jets, driving a Bentley, and lounging on a yacht. While it’s not confirmed that the account actually belongs to the Tinder Swindler, the TikToks feature Hayut speaking to the camera.

“Hi, everybody,” he said in a video that has over five millions views. “Hopefully going to be a great flight.”

The TikTok pans through the guests on the private plane including Hayut’s ex-girlfriend Polina who broke up with him at the end of the documentary, which makes it less likely that the account belongs to him. “Y’all thinking this is really his page?!” commented one person. “That’s his ex who dumped him these videos are so old.”

Even though the account may not belong to the Tinder Swindler, the comments making fun of the scammer are perhaps the best part.

“Simon, my enemies are after me. Can you send me money?” said one user.

“Is Peter still in the ambulance?” commented one TikToker, referring to Hayut’s alleged bodyguard.

“I own one of your shirts,” said a TikToker, after one of the victims sold all of Hayut’s expensive items on eBay.

While the career of social media influencer isn’t in the cards for the Tinder Swindler, according to TMZ, he’ll soon be adding dating show host to his resume.

The Independent has reached out to TikTok for comment.