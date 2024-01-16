Niecy Nash celebrates Emmys win by skinny dipping with wife Jessica Betts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Niecy Nash-Betts is revelling in her Emmy win in the best way possible.

During the 2024 Emmy Awards, which took place on Tuesday 15 January, the 53-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie. Nash-Betts received the nod for her role as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Following the 75th annual Emmy Awards, the Scream Queens star revealed that she was celebrating by going skinny dipping with her wife, Jessica Betts. Taking to Instagram, Nash shared a video of herself in the indoor pool, with her Emmy trophy front and centre.

“Okay guys, as planned, I am celebrating my Emmy win by going skinny dipping,” Nash-Betts said in an Instagram Reel, as “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang played in the background. “I booked a hotel suite that has an indoor swimming pool. Now I’m just waiting for my better half so we can really get the party started.”

Betts then joined her wife in the pool, as the Claws actor told her Instagram followers: “The Betts are celebrating this Emmy win by going skinny dipping in an indoor pool and having champagne. Tonight was amazing.”

Nash-Betts held up her Emmy award while paddling in the pool, as the 41-year-old musician showed off the bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne they were about to uncork. As the actor was urged by her wife to end the video and join her in the pool, the Reno 911 star whispered to the camera: “I gotta go.”

She captioned the video: “’Betts’ believe we had a timeee. I’m a winner baby!”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Nash-Betts revealed what the couple had planned for the evening. “We’re gonna hit some parties but we ended up booking a hotel suite that has an indoor swimming pool, so we are going skinny dipping tonight, that’s the plan,” she said, ahead of the awards ceremony.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, walked the red carpet together in matching black ensembles. Nash-Betts wore a custom black strapless gown by Greta Constantine, which featured a mermaid A-line skirt and long, black ruffled gloves. Meanwhile, Betts wore a black cheetah-print suit.

Upon accepting her first primetime Emmy Award, Nash-Betts delivered one of the most memorable speeches of the night when she decided to thank herself for the honour.

“I want to thank me,” she said on stage, as the crowd erupted in applause. “For believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people - go on, girl, with your bad self! You did that.”