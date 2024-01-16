Succession, The Bear, and Beef scooped many of the top prizes for the year's best TV shows at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, 15th January.

This year's ceremony honoured shows that aired between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, as the awards were originally scheduled for September but were delayed due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes.

Some of the most talked-about moments of the night included Kieran Culkin embodying his Succession character on the red carpet and Niecy Nash's heartfelt acceptance speech.