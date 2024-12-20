Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser has shared how much she spent to attend 22 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

The 40-year-old comedian made the confession during an interview with People, published on Thursday (December 19). The massive Swiftie estimated she spent “close to $100,000” attending shows on Swift’s record-breaking global tour since it kicked off in March 2023.

The Grammy winner ended the Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8 after grossing more than $2 billion in ticket sales.

“I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch,” Glaser told People.

The host of the 2025 Golden Globes said that the money she spent on the tour was not only “all well worth it,” but she “would’ve paid even more” if she had to.

“It’s nice to see the total that she made,” Glaser added. She joked that she loved that she could see her “own money in that number and be like, ‘Yeah, there it is.’”

Defending her decision to spend the huge sum on Swift’s concerts, Glaser continued: “I justify that cost because I don’t have kids, and it’s something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with.

“There was a part of me that was like, ‘I would like kids,’ but it just doesn’t fit in my life.”

The stand-up comedian went on: “For me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It’s no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift.”

Of the people who mocked her for attending the Eras tour so many times, she said: “No one ever shames anyone for having kids and says, ‘Oh, what a waste of money. Oh, you’re flaunting your wealth.’ But for some reason, when I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it’s like, ‘You’re so privileged. How dare you spend that money.’

“If I didn’t buy the $6,000 ticket, some other trust fund guy or some kind of hedge fund manager would’ve bought it for his niece. I wish the world were more fair. I wish it was a lottery. I really do.”

After Swift’s tour came to an end, it was revealed that the “Shake It Off” singer had given out a total of $197 million in bonuses to everyone who worked on the tour, including truck drivers, caterers, production staff and assistants, band, security, choreographers, and the video team.

On January 5, the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony will be hosted by Glaser, who described the appointment as “truly a dream job.”

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled),” she said in August about taking on the gig.

A slew of popular 2024 films received multiple Golden Globe nominations earlier this month. Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist — which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere — received seven nominations, and Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora received five nominations.

Edward Berger’s Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as well as the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. However, it was Netflix’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack with ten nominations.