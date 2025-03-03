Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nikki Glaser has revealed why her dress needed an “emergency” adjustment before the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 40-year-old comedian attended the star-studded occasion on Sunday night, following the Academy Awards, in a sheer black lace gown by Valdrin Sahiti and matching black heels. On the red carpet, she confessed that it wasn’t easy for her to make this look work at first.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glaser was asked if there was a secret she could share about the outfit. She responded: “It was a different size a couple of hours ago.”

“Because I got fitted for it a month ago and I've been eating too much Skinny Pop!” she added.

After continuing her joke about eating too much popcorn while “on the road” for work, she then described the last-minute changes her team made to alter the dress.

“They had to emergency bring in a sewing machine and take out part of the train and make this wider,” Glaser said, referring to the waist of her dress. “So I'm comfortable.”

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser says her dress was ‘a different size’ hours before she attended the Oscars ( AFP via Getty Images )

The comedian, who hosted the Golden Globes in January, also paid tribute to Oscars host Conan O’Brien.

“He is the reason I do comedy. He is my favorite person of all time, I am so excited to watch him. I can't believe it,” she said. “He's like a national treasure.”

This isn’t the first time that Glaser has suffered a wardrobe malfunction before a red carpet event. At the Golden Globes in January, she shared a hilarious video of herself getting ready for the awards ceremony, as she lip-synced Taylor Swift’s song, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

At one point in the footage, which shows Glaser strutting the red carpet, the top of her gold, strapless dress slips down. Still, the comedian continued to passionately lip sync and strut down the hallway.

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser hosted the Golden Globes this year. ( Penske Media via Getty Images )

To handle the wardrobe malfunction, she covered her exposed nipple with the word “Oops,” written in a black box. The phrase continued to appear on her chest in other parts of the video, including when she hilariously fell to the ground and looked intensely at the camera.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night features a slew of show-stopping celebrity looks. Olivia Wilde smiled for the cameras in a totally sheer gown with a plunging neckline that exposed her naked figure underneath. Model Julia Fox also wore a transparent mesh dress adorned in faux hair by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara posed for the paparazzi in an orange, yellow and purple woven long-sleeve dress with a pale pink satin clutch.