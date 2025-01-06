Nikki Glaser reveals embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nikki Glaser revealed that she suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The 40-year-old comedian shared a hilarious video of herself getting ready for the awards ceremony, which she also hosted, to Instagram on Sunday (January 5). In the footage, Glaser lip-syncs Taylor Swift’s hit song, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” from the singer’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department.

At one point in the footage, which shows Glaser strutting the red carpet, the top of her gold, strapless dress slips down. Still, the comedian continued to passionately lip sync and strut down the hallway.

To handle the wardrobe malfunction, she covered her exposed nipple with the word “Oops,” written in a black box. The phrase continued to appear on her chest in other parts of the video, including when she hilariously fell to the ground and looked intensely at the camera.

In the caption, she quipped about people being afraid of her, writing: “You really shouldn’t be…”

Nikki Glaser uses the word “oops” to cover up her wardrobe malfunction in Golden Globes video ( nikkiglaser / Instagram )

While walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes last night, Glaser wore a gold silk dress by Prabal Gurung, with an overskirt, plunging necklace, and rosette detail at the hip. She paired her look with gold dangling earrings and silver rings.

During the awards ceremony, Glaser donned more than 10 outfits. Her opening monologue took aim at a variety of topics, including voting, Hollywood sex scandals, and Timothee Chalamet’s facial hair.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be your host tonight,” the comedian, who is known for her dark and often offensive brand of humor, said. “A room full of producers in at the Beverly Hilton and this time I have all my clothes on.”

“I’m not here to roast you tonight, how could I, you’re all so powerful. You could really do anything, except tell the country who to vote for, it’s ok you’ll do it next time,” she added.

Glaser went out to single out several famous faces, telling Zendaya: “I woke up for all of your scenes in Dune: Part Two.” She added: “Challengers, girl oh my God that was so good, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I know I’m upset too, the afterparty isn’t going to be as good this year but we have to move on.”

However, her joke about Diddy didn’t land well. The crowd of A-listers in the room sighed and groaned at the mention of Diddy, and the quip has since been branded “gross” and “crazy” by viewers.

Last year, Combs was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with federal prosecutors saying that the music mogul and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires”. He has denied any wrongdoing. During the raid on his house, police recovered “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant”.

​​Elsewhere during the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez was praised for her response after losing to her co-star Zoe Saldaña, while Demi Moore delivered a rousing speech after winning for body horror film The Substance, revealing that she almost quit acting a few years ago due to a lack of roles.

Find the full list of Golden Globe 2025 winners here.